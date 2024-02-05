“I could smoke you much easier” - Paddy Pimblett calls out Renato Moicano while rejecting potential Drew Dober clash

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano recently attempted to pit rising prospect Paddy Pimblett against No.15-ranked Drew Dober, and he received a prompt response from the Liverpool native.

Moicano took on Dober in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov this past weekend. The Brazilian ultimately took the unanimous decision victory but was all praise for his opponent post-fight.

In a post on X, Moicano wrote that he would like to see Dober take on Pimblett, who is undefeated in his five outings in the UFC octagon:

"I want to see Drew Dober fighting paddy pimblett next… let’s see how tough is this kid…."

Pimblett hit back on his Instagram Stories and alternatively suggested a fight against Moicano himself. 'The Baddy' claimed that he would easily get the better of the Brazilian instead of having to prove himself against Dober.

Pimblett wrote:

"WHY WOULD I FIGHT DOBER WHEN I COULD SMOKE U MUCH EASIER? @RENATO MOICANO UFC"

Conor McGregor reacts to Renato Moicano's father having a child at the age of 62

Renato Moicano topped off his win against Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85 with a passionate post-fight octagon interview.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier, Moicano revealed that his 62-year-old father had a baby yesterday. He drew inspiration from that and promised to have another child while professing his love for his dad.

Moicano also addressed his American citizenship, his love for the country, and his plans to serve it once he retires from mixed martial arts.

He said:

"Can I talk to you for a little bit? My father is 62 years old and he had a baby yesterday, so bora papa, eu te amo seu filho da p*ta [let's go dad, I love you, you son of a b*tch]."

See Moicano's interview below:

UFC star Conor McGregor expressed his own admiration for Moicano's father and found it hilarious that he had a child at the grand age of 62.

McGregor wrote:

"Wow! He has a new little baby brother! That’s awesome! Fair play Moiciano Snr hahaha"

