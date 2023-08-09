"I wouldn't be surprised" - UFC Hall of Famer explains why Jake Paul could pull off an upset against Nate Diaz in MMA

Jake Paul (7-1) won a unanimous decision against Nate Diaz (0-1) in a highly entertaining yet lopsided contest. The YouTuber-turned-boxer defeated his fourth MMA opponent inside a boxing ring. However, this time, he raised the stakes by challenging Diaz to an MMA fight inside PFL's smart cage. While many experts are predicting Diaz to defeat Paul inside a cage, a former UFC Hall of Famer is backing Paul to get the job done.

Michael Bisping recently took to his podcast and recapped Paul vs. Diaz. Bisiping mentioned he "wasn't impressed" with the Stockton native's performance in his boxing debut.

"I'll be honest with what I saw in that fight I wouldn't be surprised if Jake could somehow pull that off. Sure, if it hits the ground I would expect Nate Diaz to choke him out."

Bisping offered why Paul have a chance against Diaz:

"Nate is not a wrestler. He's never really been a kicker. So, unless he knocks him down or forces Jake Paul to shoot and he sprawls, you never know it might stay on the feet."

Diaz is known for his boxing and cardio inside the octagon. In addition, the Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu representative is known to utilize the 'gentle art' to finish his fights in MMA. Diaz has secured 12 submission victories within a professional mixed martial arts setup.

Nate Diaz made a demand to accept an MMA fight against Jake Paul

Jake Paul offered Nate Diaz a whopping $10 million for an MMA fight. However, Diaz initially refused the offer suggesting he would only compete in MMA for UFC.

Diaz changed his tune post their boxing bout and put forward a proposal to accept Paul's challenge. Diaz demanded his own promotion Real Fight Inc to co-promote his MMA fight against Paul.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and Real Fight Inc worked together to put on the boxing extravaganza with Paul and Diaz. Perhaps PFL could work with Nate Diaz's promotion to make this MMA fight a reality.

With encouraging words like these from a UFC legend, is an MMA fight between Paul and Diaz becoming more compelling? Share your views in the comments below.