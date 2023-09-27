"I don't think anybody knew that"- Michael Jai White reveals inside info on Errol Spence Jr.'s shocking condition before Terence Crawford fight

Michael Jai White recently claimed to have some inside information about Errol Spence Jr. and stated that he was told 'The Truth' wasn't fully fit going into his fight against Terence Crawford.

In July, Crawford and Spence Jr. went head-to-head in a highly anticipated boxing match in Las Vegas. While both fighters gave it their all, 'Bud' put on an exceptionally dominant performance and secured a ninth-round stoppage victory. Crawford's win was a historic one as it made him the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

In the aftermath, many were surprised at how easily Crawford dominated Spence Jr. Given how 'The Truth' is widely considered to be among the best boxers in the world today, the fight's outcome was unexpected. However, Michael Jai White may have some answers.

In a recent interview on VladTV, the famous Hollywood star revealed what his close friend told him about Errol Spence Jr. a month before his title fight against Terence Crawford. He said:

"Listen, I had some inside information. A good friend of mine who trains with Spence and was with Spence a month beforehand... He told me, ‘No, Mike.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘He don’t have it."

Jai White continued:

"He’s like, ‘I wish Spence would not take this fight. He’s not ready... His legs wasn’t there. There was so much that was [not there]... A lot of people are trying to go like they knew Crawford was going to do that to him. I don’t think anybody knew that."

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: 'The Truth' triggers rematch clause

It seems Errol Spence Jr. isn't done with Terence Crawford just yet. 'The Truth' has reportedly triggered a rematch clause to get another crack at his longtime rival.

The former welterweight champion was undefeated before he faced 'Bud' inside the squared circle in July. With an impressive professional record of 28-1, Spence Jr. was expected to hold his own against Crawford. However, the fight turned into a lopsided beatdown, with Spence Jr. getting knocked down thrice.

After stopping Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round, Terence Crawford became the first male pugilist to become undisputed in multiple weight classes.

According to ESPN, Errol Spence Jr. has now activated his rematch clause to set up a second fight against Crawford in December. The news was reportedly confirmed by Spence Jr.'s trainer, Derrick James. As per the clause, the winner of their first bout will decide if the rematch will take place at 147 pounds or 154 pounds.

