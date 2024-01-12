"I think it's even contractually drawn up" - Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier talk Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall's awkward heavyweight title situation

Jon Jones' unwillingness to face Tom Aspinall has become a hot topic of conversation, and former UFC champions Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the heavyweight title mix.

On an episode of Cormier's podcast, the pair discussed the convoluted heavyweight title picture. Jones, the champion, is refusing to fight Aspinall, the newly crowned interim champion, in favor of taking on Stipe Miocic, an aging ex-champion who hasn't fought in three years and whose last octagon appearance was a brutal knockout loss.

Weidman had this to say about the situation:

"I'm pretty sure these guys, Stipe and Jon Jones, no matter what are fighting each other. I think it's even contractually drawn up that that has to be the next fight. So Aspinall could do anything in his power to try and get the fight, it's just not gonna happen."

Catch Chris Weidman's comments below (9:55):

It is unfortunate, as undisputed champions are usually tasked with facing interim champions to unify their division's titles. However, Jones has been adamant about fighting Miocic, much to Aspinall's frustration. Worse still is the potential that, even if Jones overcomes Miocic, which he is favored to, he may retire afterward.

Jones claimed that due to the longevity of his career and no longer feeling the need to prove himself, he could retire after fighting Miocic. However, according to him, the only other heavyweight he would be interested in fighting is Francis Ngannou, with whom he's been linked for some time.

Unfortunately, Ngannou is no longer a UFC fighter, having signed with the PFL. Furthermore, 'The Predator' is currently pursuing his boxing dreams and is scheduled to take on Anthony Joshua on March 8.

Instead of Jon Jones, Chris Weidman believes Tom Aspinall may have to face Ciryl Gane

While talking to Daniel Cormier about the heavyweight title situation, Chris Weidman suggested that Tom Aspinall may have to compromise and face Ciryl Gane next in defense of his interim title.

The former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Aspinall has to fight somebody else, and I think it's going to have to be Ciryl Gane. The guy that Jon Jones went out there and didn't get punched by once. Aspinall's going to have to really go out there and prove himself and defend his interim belt." [10:25]

The circumstances aren't ideal, especially given that Gane once turned down a matchup with Aspinall. However, the Englishman's only options are to either wait for Jones or fight someone else.