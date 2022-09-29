“I think one’s better than the other in certain areas” - Demetrious Johnson gives his pick for Xiong vs. Lee III

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson believes Angela Lee’s well-rounded approach to her fights will be the key to beating Xiong Jing Nan in their titanic trilogy bout for the ONE women’s strawweight world title.

Lee, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion, will once again challenge Nan for the strawweight strap in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson said that Xiong will always be the better striker but Lee is the more versatile of the two and can take the fight wherever she wants. He said:

“I think one’s better than the other in certain areas. I think Angela’s better in the overall game of mixed martial arts, but I think ‘Panda’ is better on her feet. At the end of the day, I think Angela beats her. I think Angela is going to use the overall game, walk her down, wrestle, get it on the ground, [and unleash her] ground-and-pound.”

The main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 will see Xiong defend her ONE women’s strawweight world title for a second time against Angela Lee following their first encounter back in March 2019 at ONE: A New Era in Tokyo.

Xiong and Lee battled through five rounds, and it seemed that the fight was headed for the judges to make a decision. However, ‘The Panda’ found her proverbial second wind and launched a tempest of strikes down Lee’s way. Less than two minutes into the fifth, Xiong tagged Lee with some gruesome body shots before going berserk for the finish.

Lee, however, got her comeuppance against Xiong when she successfully defended her ONE women’s atomweight world title just seven months later at ONE: Century Part I also in Tokyo.

Their second fight played out almost identically to their first, with the first four rounds becoming a showcase of just how dangerous both women are. 'Unstoppable' then used her superior grappling when she mounted Xiong and forced her to submit to a rear-naked choke with just seconds remaining in the match.

Demetrious Johnson is hyped for John Lineker-Fabricio Andrade slugfest

With an insane trilogy fight happening just a few days away, Demetrious Johnson is already hyped for the next event which will feature heavy hitters John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade.

Lineker will defend the ONE bantamweight world championship against Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 this October at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. The two Brazilian stars are certified knockout artists and have six KOs between them in ONE Championship.

Demetrious Johnson, in a previous interview with ONE Championship, said he expects an absolute war between the two knockout artists and that a knockdown or two during the fight is inevitable:

“I think if Fabricio Andrade gets busy moving, has good footwork, good movement, and good feints, he could really draw out some of Lineker’s big shots. But I know someone’s going to get knocked down in that fight. That’s all I can say.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far