“I think she’s a natural” - Chatri Sityodtong would love to see Angela Lee join ONE Championship’s commentary booth

Angela Lee might not be far away from the cage despite having retired from mixed martial arts.

The former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion joined the commentary booth during the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 this past weekend at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lee was in the call and witnessed Stamp Fairtex become the new atomweight MMA queen after the Thai megastar knocked out South Korean pioneer Ham Seo Hee in the third round of their matchup.

Despite being in the commentary booth for the first time, Lee was comfortable in giving context and calling the fight as it happened.

One person who was mightily impressed with Lee’s mic skills was ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In his post-fight media scrum, Sityodtong said Lee could be just as good on the mic as she did inside the Circle.

It will, however, depend if Lee would want to get back on the commentary booth a few more times.

He said:

“I think she’s a natural, I just saw her, it was her first time and she’s a natural. So definitely I would love to see more of her, but I don’t know if that is what she wants. I know that she’s very very driven on honoring Victoria’s [Lee] legacy.”

Lee, the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion, officially announced her retirement from the sport just before the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

‘Unstoppable’ initially went on an indefinite leave of absence following the tragic loss of her younger sister Victoria in December 2022. While plenty of speculations came up on what Lee’s next decision was, the 27-year-old ultimately decided that it was time to hang up the gloves.

Lee has now turned her focus to leading her non-profit organization FightStory, which helps people with their mental health.

Watch Sityodtong's entire media scrum below:

