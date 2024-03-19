"I think that'd class as bullying!!" - Fans react to Ebanie Bridges' special request for Jake Paul 

Ebanie Bridges recently took to social media and offered to fight English influencer-turned-boxer Astrid Wett on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match.

Earlier this month, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced that the 27-year-old has been booked for a fight against the boxing legend in July. The bout will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and will be streamed live on Netflix.

The announcement garnered significant buzz online thanks to the age difference between the two, with many also confused about why the 57-year-old accepted a fight against Paul. The Tyson-Paul fight will headline the event. The undercard bouts are yet to be announced.

In a recent X post, the former IBF women's bantamweight champion expressed her interest in featuring on the card. She offered to "beat up" Wett just hours after the Englishwoman said she wanted to fight on the Tyson-Paul card. Bridges wrote:

"Can I beat up Astrid Wett on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson? I mean I'd enjoy it."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on Bridges' callout.

One fan wrote:

"I think that'd class as bullying."

Another fan wrote:

"Total mismatch but I'd love to see it."

Check out some more reactions below:

Ebanie Bridges explains extended social media hiatus in light of Conor McGregor fan rumors

Ebanie Bridges recently explained her extended absence from social media. She penned a heartfelt note addressing the trolls who attempted to link her to Conor McGregor due to their friendship.

It's no secret that McGregor and Bridges share a close relationship. The two are often seen enjoying each other's company at combat sports events, and she's also sponsored by McGregor's Forged Irish Stout brand.

After 'The Blonde Bomber' posted pictures of her night out with McGregor a few weeks ago, many trolls began targeting her on social media. Fed up with the constant commentary, she went on a social media detox. However, she recently returned, and in an X post, she wrote:

"I know I've been really quiet on socials for a while... I don't air my dirty laundry online because I'm a private person... I know a lot of you think you know me and know about my life, but you really have no idea. Everyone is battling their own struggles. Be kind and don't judge people. Thanks to everyone that supports me."

