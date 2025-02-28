"I don't think it will be as easy" - Johan Ghazali expects tougher night for Superlek against Nabil Anane in Japan

Flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Ghazali is siding with Superlek Kiatmoo9 for his upcoming championship rematch with Nabil Anane on March 23 at ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ghazali shared his thoughts during his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, but he expects a much more difficult match for the Thai superstar compared to their first meeting in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 when 'The Kicking Machine' knocked out Anane in the opening round.

'Jojo' stated:

"I don't think it will be as easy. But I think he'll win. I won't say how exactly, but it will be a striking clinic from Superlek."

The Algerian-Thai superstar has set this gigantic rematch with Superlek by beating Nico Carrillo via first-round TKO in their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title match last January 24 at ONE 170.

Meanwhile, Superlek was coming off a first-round knockout win over Jonathan Haggerty to claim his 26-pound golden belt at ONE 168: Denver last September 2024.

Johan Ghazali wants to see Superlek swarm Nabil Anane with forward-pressure at ONE 172

The young Malaysian-American star also offered advice to the current ONE flyweight kickboxing champion and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in his impending battle with Anane.

According to Ghazali, Superlek must constantly press Anane against the ropes and swarm him with his signature kicks because he might not be able to fire his vicious elbows during the match due to the massive reach disadvantage, as he said:

"He may not be able to use his elbows much, but [he needs to] stay close and do what he did in the last fight. Stay close, keep the pressure on, keep the kicks coming, and don't let Nabil Anane."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV via watch.onefc.com. The card will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

