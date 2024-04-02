"I don't think it's easy to get this opportunity" - Prajanchai grateful for golden chance to add kickboxing title on April 5

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is gunning for double-gold supremacy when he enters the ring for his next fight. The 29-year-old veteran of 'The Art of Eight Limbs' looks to add the kickboxing belt to his mantle.

Prajanchai is set to face reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

If Prajanchai is victorious, he will become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Prajanchai says he relishes the opportunity to win another belt, this time in a different sport.

The Bangkok native said:

"I'm very happy and excited to get this chance to become a two-sport world champion, win or lose, in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. I don't think it's easy to get this opportunity, a chance to be a champion or a two-sport world champion, so it's very important to me and my family."

Beating Di Bella is no easy task, but Prajanchai is up for the challenge. And if he plays his cards right, he could have two golden belts over his shoulders by the end of the night.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Prajanchai says he respects all of his opponents: "We all go through the same journey"

Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai is not one to talk trash with his opponents. The 29-year-old prefers to fight with honor and shows the utmost respect for his foes, as he believes they all share the same experiences.

He told Sportsmanor:

"My main mantra as an athlete is always having sportsmanship and also respecting the opponent. Also, as athletes, I think we all go through the same journey."

