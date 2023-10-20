“I thought Christmas is on 25 December” - Fans are hyped for impending Tawanchai vs. Superbon mega-fight

Christmas is coming early this year for thousands of Muay Thai fans across the globe.

The highly-anticipated battle between two of the world’s best Thai strikers - Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video - has captured the imaginations of combat sports fans ever since their Muay Thai match was re-booked this past week.

Their presence inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on December 8 could easily go down in the history books as an all-time classic, as Tawanchai puts his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line against the former 2x ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

With the release of the newest fight poster online, fans are currently riding the wave of excitement as the countdown to Tawanchai vs. Superbon begins!

Check out what they’ve been saying on Instagram below:

Fan comments

Perhaps the reason why many expect this event to be an incredible night for both guys involved is the fact that they are both technical masters of the sport.

From what we’ve seen, Tawanchai has lived up to his role as a featherweight Muay Thai world champion by stripping the belt from long-time king Petchmorakot Petchyindee in 2022, and then following it up with a stellar world title defense against Jamal Yusupov in February this year.

He’s also crossed over to kickboxing with a knockout win over Davit Kiria and a grind-out decision victory over Jo Nattawut.

However, before taking his career to new heights, Tawanchai has to prove he’s worthy of calling himself one of the best ever by beating Superbon this December.

But as we know, defeating Superbon is going to require a lot more energy and tact on his part than any other fighter he’s faced at the highest level.

Don’t miss ONE Fight Night 17: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on December 8, which streams live and for free in North America on Amazon Prime Video.