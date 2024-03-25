"I train really hard" - Tireless Anatoly Malykhin says he can fight 10 rounds straight if need be

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is one of the most successful mixed martial arts fighters on the planet. But it turns out his secret sauce is simply good old fashioned hard work.

The 36-year-old Kemerovo native has accomplished many feats that no MMA fighter before him has ever known to be possible. But with insane work ethic and a dedication to his craft, 'Sladkiy' has been able to make history, and witnesses in the gym say Malykhin is just an absolute workhorse.

The result is boundless energy, even when he operates at full speed and full power.

If you need proof, look no further than Anatoly Malykhin's three-round destruction of former ONE middleweight MMA king Reinier de Ridder, whom 'Sladkiy' met earlier this month at ONE 166: Qatar.

Malykhin went full throttle from the opening bell, until he eventually finished 'The Dutch Knight' in just over the 10-minute mark of the five-round contest.

The Russian mauler says he never ran out of energy, and could have lasted far longer. Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Anatoly Malykhin says it's due to his hard work in training. He stated:

"I was feeling fine. I didn't feel like I was going to quit because I can go for eight, nine, or ten rounds. When I train, I train really, really hard."

See the full interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin wants to fight two guys on one night: "New history time"

Just how much stamina does Anatoly Malykhin? More than needed for just one fight, apparently. In fact, the three-division MMA king says he wants to fight two opponents in a single evening.

He told MMA Junkie:

"If I'm thinking now, I'm more relaxed and I can think about my next opponent. I have another kind of crazy idea. I thought I'd like to go against two opponents in one evening, so that's what I'd like to do -- defeat two athletes [in one night] and create new history. Nobody has done it before, [it's] new history time."