"I tried y'all" - Dejected Logan Paul exposes Dillon Danis seemingly ducking an eight-round fight

Logan Paul has accused Dillon Danis of dodging an eight-round fight. The duo is scheduled to compete in a boxing contest on October 14 at the Manchester Arena.

Both Paul and Danis have recently been taking shots at each other on social media platforms. The fight appears to be getting personal between the two and 'Maverick' seems intent on settling it inside the ring.

Logan Paul recently released text messages between himself and Co-President of Misfits Boxing, Mams Taylor. The text showed Danis avoiding Paul's request to add two more rounds to their scheduled contest.

Logan Paul expressed his frustration about it and posted on X:

While the text doesn't show a definitive no from Danis, it indicates that Taylor put forward Paul's request to Danis but did not get any responses.

The authenticity of the text messages between Paul and Taylor remains uncertain. Danis is yet to respond to Paul's claim.

Dillon Danis has consistently targeted Paul's fiance Nina Agdal in the buildup to the fight. Despite an alleged legal notice, Danis did not hold back his punches and has continued to post pictures of her with other men.

Logan Paul is skeptical about Dillon Danis showing up to fight

Logan Paul has already made it clear that he does not trust Danis to show up inside the ring on October 14. Not only did Paul have a fine in place for Danis if he does not show up, he even has a backup opponent ready. Hasim Rahman Jr. is the official backup for Paul.

Dillon 'El Jefe' Danis is a jiujitsu practitioner, who transitioned to MMA. He only has two professional MMA bouts under his belt. He was scheduled to face KSI in January, but ended up withdrawing.

Danis has suffered multiple injuries in his short MMA career and he is yet to showcase his skills in the 'sweet science.' Thus, Paul added a pullout clause for Danis and an official backup for himself.