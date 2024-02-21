“I am truly the best strawweight in the world” – Jarred Brooks says goal in Qatar is to showcase why he’s the best in the business

For a rematch where he already holds a win over his upcoming opponent, Jarred Brooks still finds himself motivated to prove a point.

The ONE strawweight MMA world champion already showed that he is the best strawweight in the division by dethroning Joshua Pacio when they last met at ONE 164 in December 2022.

In facing Pacio for a second time at ONE 166: Qatar, it would be easy for ‘The Monkey God’ to overlook his opponent as a challenge that he has already overcome once before.

Jarred Brooks is often motivated by making big claims and backing them up and he’s done that ever since his ONE Championship debut.

The divisional king has no doubts that he is the best in the weight class and beating ‘The Passion’ for a second time will only solidify that even further.

He told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview that his strawweight title reign will be solidified following ONE’s debut in Qatar:

“I'm so excited to show the world and to show ONE Championship that I am truly the best strawweight in the world and maybe to just show that I’m the best flyweight in the world too.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks and self confidence go hand-in-hand

Say what you want about Jarred Brooks but it is undeniable that for everything he says, he has backed it up with his run in ONE Championship.

‘The Monkey God’ was relentless during the build-up to his first clash with Joshua Pacio, and while he has been a bit quieter this time around, he isn’t any less confident of getting his hand raised.

While Pacio didn’t seem to be too heavily affected by any of Brooks’ words before their clash at ONE 164, he still has a big mountain to climb if he is going to secure redemption over the world champion.

The fight is a huge turning point for both men in their careers with Brooks either going on to continue backing up his words in clearing out the division or Pacio turning the tables once again.

ONE 166 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. The stacked bill will emanate live from the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.