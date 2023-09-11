“I've always wanted that match back” – Danielle Kelly says she’s been ‘studying’ Jessa Khan since bitter loss

Revenge is sweet, especially in combat sports. That’s something that ONE Championship top submission grappling contender Danielle Kelly is looking for against former tormentor and rival Jessa Khan in their upcoming rematch at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

The two elite BJJ competitors previously crossed paths in February 2021 in a no-gi grappling tournament in the US, where Khan came out on top with a decision victory over Kelly. Over two years later, Kelly will have the opportunity to avenge that bitter loss from Khan.

This time, the stakes will be higher because they will be competing for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship in the event that goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In a recent interview with Mitch Chilson via Instagram Live, Kelly revealed that she has her full focus on the upcoming rematch, citing that she has been preparing and studying Khan to come up with a fight plan to beat her in the second meeting.

The Silver Fox BJJ said:

"I've been training specifically for just this [match] since my last match. You know, I was throwing a lot during my last match [with her] and because you know I'm a jiu-jitsu person, I've been studying her a lot. I've always wanted that match back that we had two years ago."

Kelly aims to use every ounce of the experience she earned from her three previous bouts, where she submitted Mariia Molchanova and unanimously defeated Ayaka Miura.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video airs live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.