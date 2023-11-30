“I’ve created a decent legacy” – Liam Harrison on his stature as one of the best ever in Muay Thai

British Muay Thai superstar Liam Harrison believes he has created a fine legacy for himself over the last two decades in combat sports.

Making his ONE Championship debut in 2018, ‘Hitman’ immediately emerged as a fan favorite for his high-octane style of fighting and never-give-up attitude.

That was on full display in his instant classic against Muangthai where Harrison suffered two quick knockdowns only to storm back and win the bout via TKO, earning Comeback of the Year honors.

Speaking about his lengthy career with the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison believes his legacy speaks for itself, especially when compared to other fighters hailing from the United Kingdom. He said:

“Yeah I mean I'd like to think that I’ve created a decent legacy, like I've had 91 wins 52 by knockout or something like that, no one from the UK has got a resume anywhere close to what I've got, with all the people I fought, and beat and stuff."

He added:

“So I'd like to think I've created something really good for myself.”

Can victory over Lineker push Liam Harrison into title contention?

After suffering a devastating knee injury in his ONE world title fight with Nong-O Hama last year, Liam Harrison has been chomping at the bit to get back inside the Circle and resume his run toward 26 pounds of championship gold.

The ‘Hitman’ will get that opportunity when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on January 12 for a showdown with one of the most lethal strikers of all time, John Lineker.

Known for his work in mixed martial arts, ‘Hands of Stone’ will look to put his iconic power to the test in the art of eight limbs.

Will a victory over ‘Hands of Stone’ get Liam Harrison back in the bantamweight Muay Thai title picture, or will Lineker play spoiler and score his third-straight win?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.