"I've seen footage" - Joe Rogan has reason to believe Conor McGregor will return despite fans losing hope

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is still hopeful of Conor McGregor's return to the octagon.

'The Notorious' has been absent from the octagon since 2021 after suffering a nasty injury to his leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation regarding his return, but nothing seems certain at the moment.

Moreover, many believe that Conor McGregor will not be able to return to his prime form as a result of his leg injury. During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan commented on the matter and claimed if anybody is capable of pulling off a successful comeback following an injury of that stature, it's McGregor.

Joe Rogan also compared McGregor to Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman, who also broke a leg in a fight and said (H/T BJ Penn):

“If he does, he would be the first, if anybody can do it, maybe it’s him. He snapped his leg in the prime of his career. Anderson was a little older, I believe he was 36, 37 when he snapped his leg. Chris Weidman was a little bit older, it’s a hard one to come back from.”

He added:

"It’s been about two years and there’s all this talk of him fighting Michael Chandler from The Ultimate Fighter. He’s sparring, I’ve seen footage of sparring. He looks good, he looks real good… He’s a different breed, he’s a f*cking savage, a real savage. I hope he comes back.”

Justin Gaethje wants to end Conor McGregor's career

There have been a lot of names that have come up for Conor McGregor's potential return to the UFC. While he looked set to take on Michael Chandler following the completion of TUF, a fight between the two looks increasingly unlikely at the moment.

Moreover, Justin Gaethje has also expressed his interest in fighting Conor McGregor. During an appearance in front of the media, 'The Highlight' was asked about a potential fight against 'The Notorious', to which he replied:

“It sounds fun... I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’ve dreamt of ending his career, making sure he’s never able to step back in there... Chandler will now be the second guy I’ve beat that he’s chosen to fight, and I think that speaks for itself... He won’t fight me, plain and simple.”

He added:

“At the end of the day, like I said, a chance to take him out for good... That’s at the top of my list.”

