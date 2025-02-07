“I’ve studied him very well” - Kongthoranee confident he already figured out Nong-O’s striking patterns

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is confident of taking on Thai legend Nong-O Hama head-on in their scheduled match this week. He believes he has a firm grip on the game of his opponent, and he is going to show that come fight night.

The two top Muay Thai fighters are featured in a flyweight scrap at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Feb. 8. It is going to be the co-main bout of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his showdown with Nong-O, Kongthoranee shared that he has watched and studied the game of his upcoming opponent and is strongly convinced that he has what it takes to present a foil to Nong-O.

The 28-year-old Sor Sommai Gym standout said:

“Nong-O’s strength is his aggressive kicking style, but now, I’ve studied him very well. Everything about his game is in my head.”

Kongthoranee won his last two matches entering ONE Fight Night 28, the most recent last December over Nakrob Fairtex by decision. It was his 10th win in 12 matches to date in ONE Championship.

For his part. Nong-O, is out to make it a winning debut in the flyweight division after a highly successful run in the bantamweight lane, where he was a longtime world champion.

Both fighters are gunning for a big win at ONE Fight Night 28, which they hope would lead to a possible shot at the currently vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee welcomes opportunity to take on a legend like Nong-O

While he is out to get a huge win at ONE Fight Night 28, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai said it is not stopping him from basking in the opportunity to mix it up with a Thai legend like Nong-O Hama in their flyweight joust.

He opened up about it in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing how he deemed the showdown with Nong-O not possible, considering that the latter long campaigned in the bantamweight division.

“When I found out I was going to fight Nong-O, a former world champion, I was excited because I didn’t expect to face him. Before, he was in the bantamweight division. But when he moved down to flyweight, I was so happy to have the chance to fight with a legend," he said.

But despite the reverence he has for Nong-O, Kongthoranee said he will take the fight to him and get the win to fortify his claim for a world title shot moving forward.

