It looks like Chael Sonnen has extra muscle backing him up this week at Miami. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the former two-time UFC middleweight title challenger explained that he had been moved to a secure location in Miami because of Jorge Masvidal. Suffice it to say fight fans are all riled up.

In what was possibly a troll segment, Sonnen explained the predicament that he was in, saying:

"Why Chael are you telling us, that you have a blank wall behind you with two security guards who will be staying all night when you are about to go to sleep because you are in Miami?... Well, I've been threatened by Jorge Masvidal. I'm at a separate location than everybody else... because I've been threatened by Jorge Masvidal."

During a recent segment on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former BMF champion made physical threats against the MMA legend.

Naturally, fight fans had a lot to say about Sonnen being hauled to a safe house, prompting them to flood the comments section with their reactions.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@brownjenkin8422 wrote:

"We all know the guards are there to protect Masvidal from Uncle Chael."

@ZWhiskey opined:

"Uncle Chael wrecks five guys. Masvidal couldn’t beat one he snuck up on."

@davehollis66 chimed in:

Does the UFC not realize that Uncle Chael would never let him get close?

@BrentH506:

"By armed security, he means those lethal hands."

What threats did Jorge Masvidal make against Chael Sonnen

Jorge Masvidal believes Chael Sonnen is one of the dirtiest fighters to have ever graced the sport of MMA and wants to make an example out of him if they were to ever square off in the ring.

'Gamebred' is reportedly gearing up for a boxing fight later this year, and in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal called out Sonnen, saying:

"Chael would be one guy that I would love to f*****g break his eye orbital just because he’s a cheating f**k. Like, if you – he’s gotten caught with more substances in his body than any other competitor in the history. At one time, he had six or seven different substances in his body for one of his title fights. It’s like, you’re a f*****g piece of sh*t human being... Do all the steroids you want, it doesn’t matter, I’m still gonna break your eye orbital, bro."

