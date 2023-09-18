"I w*nk seven times a day" - Tyson Fury jokes about how being a 'h*rny devil' led to him having multiple kids

Tyson Fury hilariously played along when Caleb Pressley threw a deeply personal question a him during a recent interview. ‘The Gypsy King’ and his wife Paris have seven kids from their marriage and the family is pretty much always in public life due to Tyson’s stature as a world-class athlete.

Tyson Fury made an appearance on ‘Sundae Conversation’ hosted by Caleb Pressley. The show’s format includes Pressley engaging the guests in light-hearted conversations to draw funny responses. Fury took the conversation to a whole new level when Pressley asked him to explain the thought process behind having seven kids. Fury replied:

“You could say I’m a horny devil, a horny little [Redacted]. You know my numbers are like seven times a day mas****ation. That’s what… I w**k seven times a day.”

What’s more? 'The horny devil' told Pressley he is trying to get that number even higher because someone told him it’s a rookie number.

Watch Tyson Fury and Caleb Pressley have the conversation from the 0:40 mark of the video below:

A short introduction to Paris and Tyson Fury’s children

Tyson and Paris Fury have six children together. In March 2023, the couple announced that their seventh baby was on the way. The couple got married in November 2008 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Venezuela on September 27, 2009.

All three of Fury’s sons have a name starting with ‘Prince’. The first son, Prince John James was born in 2011, followed by Prince Tyson II, born in 2016. Tyson Fury’s first daughter, Valencia, was born in 2017. They welcomed their third son Prince Adonis Amaziah in 2019.

Tyson and Paris Fury’s youngest child, a daughter named Athena was born in 2021. The baby had to be placed in intensive care at the time of her birth and recovered later.

The Fury family’s life is documented in the Netflix show ‘At Home With The Furys’. The WBC heavyweight champion’s impulsive behavior caught fans’ attention on the show but turns out that Paris Fury does a great job of handling the situation.

Fury is set to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a professional boxing match on October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Irrespective of the outcome of the fight, ‘The Gypsy King’ has a loving family to stand by him.