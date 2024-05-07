“I want to be the best” - Determined Akbar Abdullaev aims to knock Tang Kai off featherweight throne

Fast-rising ONE featherweight MMA fighter Akbar Abdullaev wants to continue proving he is one of the best in the game. To do so, he is angling to vie for the title against reigning world champion Tang Kai.

The 26-year-old Kyrgyzstani martial artist made this known after his second-round knockout victory over Halil Amir of Turkey at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The victory sent 'Bakal' to the shortlist of strong contenders for the championship belt held by undisputed world champion Tang Kai.

Akbar Abdullaev shared the direction he wants to take moving forward as well as his world title goals to Sportskeeda MMA following his latest victory, saying:

"Yeah, you know, I want to be the best, I want to be the same as always. So if I have a fight with him I want to win. I don't want to say much but I want to fight Tang Kai."

See the full interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 22, Akbar Abdullaev was very active right from the opening bell. His aggressiveness eventually led to a major breakthrough midway into the second round, when he landed a left hook off a clinch that instantly dropped Amir cold.

It was his third straight KO victory in the promotion since his debut in March last year.

Amir, meanwhile, absorbed his first defeat in four fights under ONE Championship's banner.

The replay of the full card of ONE Fight Night 22 is available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Akbar Abdullaev grateful for convincing victory over Halil Amir

Kyrgyzstani sensation Akbar Abdullaev is grateful that he was able to extend his impressive run so far in ONE Championship with a statement victory at ONE Fight Night 22.

'Bakal' knocked out erstwhile streaking Halil Amir in the second round of their featured featherweight MMA battle at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It was his third straight victory since debuting in ONE in March last year and 11th in a row in his career.

In an interview with ONE broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson inside the ring following his victory, the 26-year-old Abdullaev expressed his gratitude that things aligned for him to pull off the victory.

He said:

"First of all, I just want to say thanks to God. I was praying before the fight, and everything went well. Thanks to all my people, thanks to my country."

With the victory, Abdullaev is expected to make his way into the top five contenders in the division, currently ruled by reigning world champion Tang Kai of China.