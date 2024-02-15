"I do want clear guy" - Alexander Volkanovski discusses his preferred opponent after UFC 298's Ilia Topuria clash

Alexander Volkanovski often said he is a champion chasing contenders to prove his mettle. With this mentality, the Australian fighter has defeated some of the best featherweight fighters. He now appears to be on the verge of becoming the consensus greatest featherweight of all time and continues to harbor the same spirit.

Volkanovski will attempt the sixth defense of his UFC featherweight title against the undefeated Ilia Topuria. Many consider this the toughest fight of his title reign for a few reasons.

In October 2023, Volkanovski suffered a brutal head-kick knockout loss against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. It is being speculated that the possible lingering effects of the knockout might affect his performance. At 27, Topuria is far younger than the 35-year-old champion. Statistical data of featherweight title fights heavily favors younger opponents, although Volkanovski’s record shows otherwise.

The incumbent champion is confident in retaining the title and continuing to extend his dominance. During the UFC 298 media day interaction, Volkanovski was asked to share his thoughts on the potential next opponent. He said:

“Whatever’s next is whatever’s next. I do want a clear guy. After I take Ilia’s ‘zero’, taking someone else’s ‘zero’ might be a trend after that, we’ll see! But I’m confident I’ll take out anyone. So whoever it is, bring it on! But it’s not too clear right now. So we’ll see what’s next.”

Catch Volkanovski’s statement below (3:59):

The UFC featherweight division has seen the emergence of fresh contenders like Movsar Evloev recently, while veteran fighters like Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez, and Max Holloway are still in the mix.

Alexander Volkanovski offers to fill the UFC 300 main event slot

The historic UFC 300 pay-per-view event will take place in April 2024. Although many exciting fights have been announced, the event does not have a suitable main event yet.

Alexander Volkanovski has been one of the most active champions in 2023. While his most recent attempt to save a card did not yield the expected results, the Australian fighter is willing to make a quick turnaround if he defeats Ilia Topuria.

While speaking to the members of MMA media during the same interactive session, Volkanovski said (at 22:10):

"I think they're stuggling still, it seems like they could be, with UFC 300. I know a guy, you know what I mean? It's plenty of time. Just so you know that. Just in case there's anything happening, Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell]. You know a guy. I'm gonna go do business. Ruin someone's party, or a few peoples' party. And then I can come save the day, like I always do."