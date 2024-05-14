"I want to fight the best opponents" - Japanese striker Masaaki Noiri taking his talents to ONE Championship

Former two-division K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri can't wait to step into the ONE Championship ring in the world's largest martial arts organization to throw down with the planet's best.

The 30-year-old from Nagoya recently joined ONE's featherweight kickboxing ranks, and is looking to face off against the biggest names the promotion has to offer.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Noiri said that the reason he joined ONE was to challenge himself with the stiffest tests.

The 30-year-old star said:

"I always say I want to fight the best opponents. I've been saying that since the beginning of my career, and it's the same still. I want to beat the strong opponents, the top fighters."

Noiri will square off with a slew of top fighters in ONE Championship, with names like ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov, ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, and legends like Giorgio 'The Doctor' Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian, among others.

The Japanese star is looking forward to locking horns with the best of them, and he is looking to replicate his success in K-1 in ONE Championship.

In addition, Noiri says he is also open to competing in Muay Thai, which opens up even more doors for the 30-year-old.

Masaaki Noiri to make his ONE Championship debut against Thai icon Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167

Masaaki Noiri is wasting no time in making his ONE Championship debut, as he is set to grace the Circle early next month.

Noiri is set to face Thai icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.