"I want to fight" - Dustin Poirier continues his public plea to find an opponent

Dustin Poirier recently took to Twitter and stated that he wants a UFC fight soon.

'The Diamond' has been out of action since his UFC 269 loss to Charles Oliveira. The Louisiana native once again fell short of his goal to become an undisputed UFC champion. Now, the 33-year-old has expressed his desire to get back into action as he wrote on Twitter:

"I want to fight"

Belal Muhammad reacted to Poirier's tweet by suggesting they jump on Colby Covington. The UFC welterweight wrote:

"Let’s go jump colby"

'The Diamond' replied to the comment with a laughing emoji.

'Chaos' called out his former teammate after his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. He has directed many insults in Poirier's direction over the past few years, involving the UFC lightweight's wife and child in the feud as well.

'The Diamond' has implied that he won't fight Covington and let 'Chaos' profit off of his career and make money. However, he has stated that it's "on sight" if they cross paths.

Watch Colby Covington's octagon interview after his win at UFC 272:

Dustin Poirier might face Conor McGregor again next

Dustin Poirier recently agreed with a fan's suggestion that the UFC is waiting for Conor McGregor to return to action before booking his next fight. The duo have already fought three times, with the score now being 2-1 in the Louisiana native's favor.

His most recent win against McGregor was at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered a freak leg break at the end of the first round of the contest. Poirier was declared the winner via a doctor's stoppage. He earned a knockout finish against McGregor at UFC 257 to level the scores with 'Notorious'. The former two-division champion has a knockout win of his own against Poirier in their first fight at UFC 178.

Dustin Poirier also had exchanges with Nate Diaz recently. The duo traded verbal jabs on social media. At one point, it looked almost certain that he and Diaz would fight. However, that bout never materialized. Regardless of the opponent, fans are eager to see Poirier enter the octagon again.

