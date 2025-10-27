"I want to fight legends" - Denis Puric eyes Rodtang rematch after taking care of business against Takeru

Denis Puric has his sights set on bigger game once he handles his business in his next outing on the global stage of ONE Championship.The 40-year-old Bosnian-Canadian veteran squares off against former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, 'The Bosnian Menace' made it clear that his ambitions extend far beyond just securing a victory against the Japanese striker.&quot;I want to fight legends, the best. That's all. There's nobody who put up a fight against Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] the way I did. So, I think I deserve that fight the most. I'm trying to get that number two spot [in the rankings] and then fight Rodtang again, maybe for a title or something next,&quot; Denis Puric said.The Team CSK representative's callout of Rodtang stems from their thrilling three-round battle at ONE 167 in June last year.Though Puric ultimately fell short in that encounter, he believes his competitive performance against 'The Iron Man' proved he deserves another opportunity to test himself against the Thai superstar.Like Denis Puric and Takeru, Rodtang will see action at ONE 173.The Jitmuangnon Gym warrior faces living legend Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.A victory for 'The Bosnian Menace' over Takeru combined with a Rodtang win could set up a rematch between the two warriors—potentially with championship stakes involved. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDenis Puric believes Nong-O stands a chance at beating RodtangWhile he has his radar locked on a sequel alongside Rodtang, Denis Puric thinks Nong-O could pull off a historic upset of 'The Iron Man' inside the Circle at ONE 173.&quot;Considering his last fight against Kongthoranee, I think it's possible. They boy's a beast. Nong-O is a legend, man. He's been in the game for so long. He's fought the best in the world,&quot; the Bosnian-Canadian veteran told the South China Morning Post.Nong-O earned his shot at the vacant flyweight Muay Thai crown after exacting revenge over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 this past May.Meanwhile, Rodtang booked his ticket with a vicious 80-second knockout of Takeru at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan, in March this year.Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.