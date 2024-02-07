“I want to fight Miado, and then a Muay Thai scrap” – Danial Williams lays out his plan after he’s done with Lito Adiwang

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is no stranger to having his long term plans disrupted by opportunities that he simply cannot back down from.

The Australian-Thai striker has built a reputation for always being ready to throw down when needed, but now he has a clear plan in mind for how his 2024 will play out if everything goes his way.

He is set to kick off the year with a strawweight MMA contest against Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19. Once the dust has settled, he hopes to settle the score with a former foe of his before returning to Muay Thai before the end of the year.

Williams laid out his three-fight plan during a recent interview with Southern Cross Combat, where he said that his plan isn’t too over ambitious but that’s his main focus:

“So, I’d like to get that win over Lito, then I want to fight [Jeremy] Miado and get that win back, and then a Muay Thai scrap as well. That three fights - that will be awesome. That's the main things I want to happen in 2024. I think that's achievable, that's believable, it's not jumping the gun too far.”

Watch the full interview below:

Danial Williams has to beat Lito Adiwang in order to re-establish himself at strawweight

In the two previous times that ONE Championship fans have watched Danial Williams compete, he has been facing off against world champion strikers.

At ONE Fight Night 19, he will look to once again re-assert himself in the strawweight MMA division by defeating Lito Adiwang and pushing on from it.

Williams is specifically targeting a rematch with Miado, who beat him back at ONE on Prime Video 3 before he want back to competing in striking,

Defeating Adiwang on February 16 will be no easy task but it will certainly set him up for big things throughout the rest of the year.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription next Friday.