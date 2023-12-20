“I want to focus on Muay Thai” – Prajanchai says kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella is not in his crosshairs just yet

Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai is focused on the task at hand this Friday night.

The interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22 determined to reclaim the crown he surrendered more than a year ago to reigning and defending titleholder Joseph Lasiri.

In their first meeting, the Thai came up short, suffering a third-round TKO. But after three impressive wins in a row, the Thai is more than ready to take back the title at ONE Friday Fights 46.

However, a showdown with Joseph Lasiri isn’t the only big fight on his radar. Recent rumors have suggested that he could find himself going toe-to-toe with current strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella down the line.

But for now, Prajanchai is focused on once again being the top strawweight in the 'art of eight limbs':

“I didn’t plan to take a shot with Jonathan Di Bella yet,” he told ONE in a recent interview. “Now I want to focus on Muay Thai gold.”

Prajanchai goes into ONE Friday Fights 46 with a heap of momentum

After falling short against Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157, Prajanchai bounced back with conseuctive wins over Kompet Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

A third straight win over Akram Hamidi in kickboxing sparked rumors of a potential run-in with Jonathan Di Bella, but he’ll have to keep his sights set on ‘The Hurricane’ if he hopes to keep his streak alive in 'The Land of Smiles'.

Lasiri enters the contest more than a year removed from his attempt to claim a second ONE world title against flyweight champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE on Prime Video 4. Before that, ‘The Hurricane’ secured three big wins against Rocky Ogden, Asahi Shinagawa, and the man he grabbed the gold from.

Will Joseph Lasiri continue his dominant run in the strawweight division, or will the Thai even the odds and take back the Muay Thai title on home turf?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.