“I want to get some training in” - Tye Ruotolo wants to further develop striking with Superbon and Trainer Gae

Tye Ruotolo is already one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of this generation, yet he knows he won’t be contained in the submission grappling world for long.

The American BJJ wizard made history in his last fight when he captured the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 this past weekend.

Following his career-defining win at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Ruotolo revealed he would train with Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn and famed coach Trainer Gae.

He said in his post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I want to get some training in with the boys if I can with Trainer Gae and Superbon. You know, unreal. That was a good experience last time. So if I can get back over there, I'd be super stoked, hope to see you guys soon.”

Superbon is a former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and is one of the best students Trainer Gae has produced.

That partnership in the ring also moved into the business side of things, with Trainer Gae being one of the top coaches at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.

Ruotolo also revealed that his twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, had already flown home to the United States the day after ONE Fight Night 16.

As for Tye, he stayed in Bangkok for a bit and joined Superbon and Trainer Gae the second time around.

The twin brothers trained at the gym in June this year, and they weren’t the only ONE superstars to drop by Superbon’s facility.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci and Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa also had their reps at Superbon Training Center earlier this year.

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview below: