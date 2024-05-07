"I want to invest in myself" - Akbar Abdullaev reveals plans for his $50,000 bonus bounty for annihilating Halil Amir

Akbar Abdullaev stayed undefeated and kept his ridiculous 100 percent finishing rate at ONE Fight Night 22 over the weekend when he separated Halil Amir from consciousness.

After showcasing his underrated grappling arsenal, the heavy-handed 'Bakal' returned to his bread-and-butter and uncorked a massive left straight to hand 'No Mercy' the first loss of his professional career.

Collecting performance bonuses has also become a habit for Abdullaev, as he cashed in another cool $50,000 incentive from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Post-fight, the 26-year-old from Kyrgyzstan revealed what he'd do with the extra moolah:

"I have plans about the bonus. First of all, I want to invest in myself. I want to become a better fighter. So hopefully this bonus can help me. Also, I'm giving some money to charity and of course, I plan to help my relatives."

The Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai stud added:

"But when it comes to investing in myself, I want to have a really good training camp for the next fight, and the next fights in the future."

Akbar Abdullaev's decision to invest in himself proves he is definitely wise beyond his years.

The feared finisher knows that to reach the next level, he needs top-notch training and nutrition, which of course takes an ample amount of time and resources.

Akbar Abdullaev proved he is a complete fighter at ONE Fight Night 22

Akbar Abdullaev was tested over the weekend and he certainly aced it with flying colors.

The notorious KO artist proved he could also grapple with the best of them and dominated Amir on the ground before putting him to sleep. He added:

"I need to do everything. I need to work with my hands, I need to work with my legs, and of course, I need to grapple. So it's like I'm ready for everything."

The replay of ONE Fight Night 22 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Akbar Abdullaev's post-event interview in its entirety: