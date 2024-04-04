"I don't want to keep the knowledge within me" - Superbon takes pride in sharing his techniques to the new generation

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand knows his time at the top of the stack in the world of Muay Thai, and kickboxing won't last forever. What he does know will ring throughout time is the knowledge and experience he can impart to the next generation of young fighters.

Superbon, who runs Superbon Training Camp out of his native Bangkok, has been guiding young stars, providing them with a facility to help them unlock their abilities and unleash their greatest dreams.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon talked about helping out the next generation by sharing his greatest passion.

The Singha Mawynn representative stated:

"I have learned a lot to be here, I've proven myself so many times. And I don't want to keep the knowledge with me because I'm going to die one day. Maybe in the future, one day I see someone saying they've learned from me, Trainer Gae or someone else, it will mean a lot to me."

Superbon looks to continue his inspirational career, and if he is victorious in his next fight this weekend, it will no doubt spark more hope for the youth in Thailand who want to follow in his footsteps.

Superbon Singha Mawynn to face longtime rival Marat Grigorian for interim gold at ONE Friday Fights 58

Former featherweight king Superbon Singha Mawynn can become a ONE world champion again if he can defeat archrival Marat Grigorian of Armenia for the second time under the ONE Championship banner.

Superbon and Grigorian lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Poll : Who wins the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event? Superbon Marat Grigorian 0 votes View Discussion