“I want to kick it soon” - Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa makes strides in recovery, eyes epic return to form

Takeru Segawa is itching to get back to the ONE Championship Circle.

The Japanese legend had a bittersweet promotional debut when he fell short in his world title challenge against ONE flyweight kickboxing world Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 in his home country of Japan.

Takeru is one of the most revered fighters in Japanese history, but his inspiring performance wasn't enough to dethrone Superlek in front of his home fans at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

He also suffered multiple torn muscles in his left leg that put him on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time.

Takeru, however, seems to have recovered mentally and physically.

In an Instagram post, Takeru Segawa showcased his trademark punching power and even hinted that his left leg might have completely recovered from the injury.

"I want to kick it soon 🔥🔥🔥 Thank you again for today!"

There are no official announcements for Takeru's announcement, but the former three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion has a plethora of super fights to choose from once he's fit to return.

In the fans' eyes, the most obvious choice is a mega showdown with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang seems to issue a challenge to Takeru Segawa

Rodtang was originally set to welcome Takeru into the ONE Championship fold in January this year, but 'The Iron Man' suffered an unfortunate injury to his left hand leading up to ONE 165.

Despite the abrupt cancelation of their super fight, Rodtang and Takeru are still locked into a precarious rivalry that could reach its climax once they trade leather inside the Circle.

The two fighters know this tense atmosphere as well, and Rodtang used that to issue a challenge to Takeru.

"Are you ready to meet me? I'm always waiting for you. 👊," posted Rodtang on Instagram.

Takeru then took to the comments section to accept the challenge.

"🤝🔥"

