“I want that kickboxing belt” – Tawanchai calls for shot at two-sport supremacy after defending Muay Thai crown vs. Superbon

Following his second successful defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is now looking to become a two-sport ONE world champion and eyeing his division’s kickboxing gold.

The 24-year-old fighter remained as the featherweight Muay Thai world champion by defeating fellow Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn by unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Thailand.

The two top-notch strikers provided high-level Muay Thai action throughout the scheduled five-rounder with spirited exchanges. In the end, however, it was the reigning champion who got all the judges’ nods for the win.

Speaking during the post-fight interview inside the ring at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Tawanchai said his victory over Superbon solidified what he has done in the ‘art of eight limbs’ and that it is now time to kick up his fighting career by going after the kickboxing gold.

The Thai sensation said:

“I feel very happy, and the belt is still with me. I think I struck more and more accurate, but I have to watch the tape later. I feel like my Muay Thai is done, is complete. I showed everyone now (that I am the best). Next, I want that kickboxing belt. Even though people say I’m not good at it, I don’t care.”

In preparation for his push for the featherweight kickboxing gold currently held by Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan, Tawanchai started dipping his toes in the striking arts in the two previous fights he had prior to the Superbon match, winning each time.

He defeated Georgian Davit Kiria by TKO (middle kick) in the third round of their featherweight kickboxing clash in August. He then added another victory in October by outlasting and beating Thai veteran Jo Nattawut by unanimous decision in a catchweight showdown.

Chingiz Allazov believes Tawanchai is not yet at an elite level in kickboxing

While Tawanchai has made a good early impression in his kickboxing foray, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov believes the Thai superstar is not yet at an elite level to challenge him for the title.

‘Chinga’ made this known after he successfully defended his world title back in August. Asked in the post-fight press conference about a possible showdown with Tawanchai next, Allazov said that while he respects the Muay Thai champion as a fighter, he does not see him as a threat just yet in kickboxing.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian champion said:

“In kickboxing, he’s not the best. But he’s a real talented fighter. I have only respect for him. I don’t know if we fight, or we don’t fight.”

