“I want to prove myself there” – Tawanchai will shift attention back to acquiring kickboxing belt after Superbon fight

ONE Friday Fights 46 sees ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai return to his division for his toughest assignment as the divisional kingpin.

In recent times, the 24-year-old striking prodigy has been motivated by working his way up the ladder in the featherweight kickboxing division.

These plans have been put on hold as for now, he has a much bigger challenge awaiting him on December 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The champion is set to meet former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn in a battle of the elite.

In an interview with Antoine Pinto, the defending title holder said that it is still his intention to return to kickboxing to pursue a second world championship after this contest:

“My next goal? Now that I'm at the top of Muay Thai, I must say it's kickboxing. I want to prove myself there. I want a belt.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tawanchai acknowledges the strength of the featherweight kickboxing division

Tawanchai has produced a dominant run in Muay Thai to become the featherweight world champion since losing his second fight in the promotion to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via split decision.

He is now looking to replicate a similar run of performances in the featherweight kickboxing division, which boasts one of the most stacked rosters in the sport.

As he looks to make his mark on a second division in order to try and secure two-sport world champion status, the Muay Thai king acknowledged how many top competitors there are in the division.

During the interview, he said that he doesn’t have specific names in mind but with the quality of the division, he won’t be short of opponents to work his way up the rankings:

“There's so many great guys there. I want to fight them and I want to take that kickboxing belt home.”

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.