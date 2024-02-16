World-class strikers Felipe Lobo and Jonathan Haggerty will finally conduct their business in a matter of hours in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 19.

For the challenger Lobo, this is an opportunity to advance his professional career and realize his dream of becoming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Then again, it’s also quite personal for ‘Demolition Man’ given his evident disdain for the two-sport king.

In the lead-up to this explosive five-round battle in the Art of Eight Limbs, Lobo and Haggerty exchanged unsavory remarks to get under each other’s skins.

The sheer animosity ramped up in the pre-event festivities inside Lumpinee Stadium. As expected, both combatants can’t wait to settle their differences inside the ONE ring finally.

Check out this fiery interaction:

Not to be intimidated by ‘The General’s mental warfare, Felipe Lobo has kept an unflinching attitude through it all.

According to the third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender, he won’t let Haggerty’s disrespect slide and make him pay soon enough.

The Brazilian slugger shared in his OFN19 pre-event interview with CountFilmsTV:

“The day that when Haggerty fought Fabricio, he called me like ‘a nobody.’ So I want to show him on Saturday who is this nobody.”

Watch the full interview:

Felipe Lobo and Jonathan Haggerty’s bad blood will finally reach a boiling point

The public clamor for this heated match-up came about at ONE Fight Night 16 last year, shortly after Haggerty knocked out Lobo’s teammate Fabricio Andrade.

Tensions flared in the ring following a confrontation between ‘Demolition Man’ and the newly crowned bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Felipe Lobo, however, insists Haggerty started the tension backstage when they fought on the same card at ONE Fight Night 9.

The Tiger Muay Thai representative told ONE:

“[Haggerty has] been calling me since my last fight with Saemapetch. When my fight with Saemapetch ended, back at the hotel, he walked past me and said, ‘I liked watching you fight. You’re next.'”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America