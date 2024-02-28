“I want it to be swift” – Jarred Brooks planning to showcase underrated KO power in Joshua Pacio rematch

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks will defend his throne for the first time. He will do it against the man he violently took it from, Joshua Pacio, in a long-awaited rematch at ONE 166: Qatar.

On March 1, the two strawweight MMA superstars will collide at ONE Championship's first-ever live event in the beautiful country of Qatar.

In December 2022, 'The Monkey God', after compiling a three-fight winning streak, challenged 'The Passion' for the belt at ONE 164 on his home turf in Manila, Philippines. After a hard-fought five-round war, Jarred Brooks walked out with a shiny new belt via unanimous decision.

True to his outspoken and confident persona, Brooks revealed his plans for his rival in their upcoming rematch. He told ONE:

“I want it to be quick. I want it to be swift. And I want it to surprise him and surprise all of the people in Qatar and surprise [ONE Championship CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong] that I actually have a really big knockout power for the size that I am.”

Jarred Brooks warns Joshua Pacio that he won't be "as strong" in ONE 166 rematch

In a separate interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Brooks provided an intriguing assessment of his upcoming opponent, Joshua Pacio:

“He might feel like he’s not getting tired, but he’s not going to feel as strong. And damn it, I am ten times stronger than Joshua Pacio.”

Joshua Pacio and his former stable, Team Lakay, made a name for themselves with their seemingly unlimited cardio and explosiveness that can be sustained from rounds one to five. Jarred Brooks better unleash an inhuman level of pace to sap Pacio's legendary energy.

Watch the full interview here:

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.