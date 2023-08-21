“I want to test myself in any sport” - Rodtang not closing door on potential boxing career

Rodtang Jitmuangnon won’t confine himself to competing in just Muay Thai. The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion already has a perfect kickboxing run in ONE Championship but he now wants to step into another sport altogether.

In an interview with CUTZRADIO, Rodtang said he wouldn’t mind jumping into boxing to prove that he’s one of the best strikers in Muay Thai.

Rodtang said:

“Now, I want to test myself in any sport. I’m fine with it, I’m good at punching.”

It’s not uncommon for Muay Thai fighters to get into boxing with the likes of Saenchai, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Khaosai Galaxy all enjoying success with the Sweet Science.

Rodtang could rely heavily on his boxing against Superlek Kiatmuu9

Rodtang has yet to step into boxing, but from the looks of it, he might just follow the steps of these Muay Thai legends. ‘The Iron Man’ is arguably the most devastating striker in the world today and his style heavily relies on him using his boxing to cause as much pain as possible.

The best showcase of Rodtang’s boxing was during his defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Jonathan Haggerty. Rodtang was a man possessed when he faced Haggerty at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January of 2020.

The Thai megastar used his boxing to dictate the knockout sequence, and a vicious left hook to the body knocked ‘The General’ out in the third round.

Though that world title win over Haggerty happened three years ago, Rodtang might fall back on his heavy boxing style when he defends his gold against a man considered to be his equal.

Rodtang will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmuu9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.