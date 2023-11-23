“I wasn’t going to walk again” – Jose Benavidez Jr. differentiates his mentality from Jermall Charlo by sharing how he recovered from a gunshot wound

Jose Benavidez Jr. says he and his next opponent, Jermall Charlo, have very different mindsets and spoke on what it takes to recover from a gunshot wound.

Jose Benavidez Jr. is set to fight Jermall Charlo on Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The fight is the co-main event in the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade card. Ahead of the fight, in an interview with FightHubTV, he spoke about how Charlo is using 'excuses' for not having fought in close to 3 years:

"Okay he's had 2 and a half, three years out of sport, using excuses. He said I took the time off because...Nah that's f***ing excuses. If you're a warrior, you're gonna fall, and get back up, just how I fell and got back up. I have rods in my legs, they told me I was never gonna walk again. The doctor specifically told me I was never gonna walk again."

Jose Benavidez Jr. went on to talk about how despite being told he would never be able to box again, he did not take no for an answer. He pushed through, recovered and got back into the ring to fight the best in the division.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 3:40 onwards):

Jose Benavidez Jr. gives bold prediction for Jermall Charlo fight 'beat the f**k out of him'

Jose Benavidez Jr. seems very confident that he can get the job done on Saturday night. Jermall Charlo has not fought in 29 months due to personal issues and so, ring rust may prove to be a factor for Charlo come fight night. However, in the same interview with FightHubTV, Benavidez Jr. said he would beat 'Hit man':

"He talks a lot of s**t, I hope he f***ing backs his s**t up when I see him when we're in the ring Saturday night coz I'm gonna beat the f**k out of him. He thinks he's unbeatable, and Imma show him how f***ing unbeatable he is, Imma beat him, that's all I have to say."

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

Expand Tweet

Following the heated final press conference ahead of the fight, it seems the bad blood between the pair has gotten worse. Benavidez Jr. is looking to make an example of Jermall Charlo when they face each other in the ring.