“I wasn’t really into it” – Liam Harrison says pre-fight superstitions just a false sense of belief

For the teammates that get to share the mats with him on a daily basis, Liam Harrison is an invaluable source of wisdom and experience for others to learn and take from.

‘Hitman’ has been competing at the highest level for over two decades and with that in mind, there isn’t much he hasn’t seen or been through as a martial artist.

Whilst he hasn’t been able to get his feet wet in a long time due to his long-term injury that he suffered last time out, that doesn’t stop the mind of the Brit from thinking about fighting at all times.

Harrison is always happy to share stories and insight from his career to benefit those out there that may be walking down a similar path to the one he once tread.

At this stage in his life and career in ONE Championship, there isn’t much that could throw him off or make him change his ways with competition becoming a routine occurrence for him in his life.

There are a lot of elite martial artists that over the course of their careers, will develop certain regimes or superstitions that they carry through with them.

In an appearance on the Caffeine & Canines podcast, Liam Harrison revealed that he isn’t much of a believer in pre-fight omens that he must obey:

“I just do my warm-up before the fight, will always be pretty much the same. My ring entrance I used to have the same song all the time, and then what was that song? The one by Tupac? I used to have for about 20 fights, yeah. And then I used to have Cigarettes & Alcohol by Oasis, yeah.”

Harrison continued, revealing that whilst he doesn’t have any superstitions about it, he did feel the need to change his walk out music up after suffering a defeat:

And I had it like 10 in a row and I won all 10 and then now my 11th on it, and then I lost and that song, I don't want it anymore. So now I just mix my songs up and stuff. I wasn’t really into it. And yeah it wasn’t like superstitions or anything like that.”

Watch the full podcast interview below: