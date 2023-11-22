“I watch a lot of anime” – Sage Northcutt professes love for Japan, wants to fight Shinya Aoki in his homeland

American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has his eye on multiple-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese legend ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki. So much so, that he has professed his love for all things Japan.

A confessed anime nerd, Northcutt says he would love to face Aoki in his home country if only to be able to explore a country he’s never been to before.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Northcutt talked about his love for Japan and what an honor it would be to fight Aoki there.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“Well, I've always wanted to visit Japan, I've never been there, I watch a lot of anime, also my brother got me into some anime, and I know a lot of them are Japanese-based and, you know, I'm a huge fan of trying different foods so I think after the fight, if I have a fight out there in Japan one day, I think post-fight it'd be amazing to explore all the cities in Japan, try amazing food, eat some really good sushi, which is my all-time favorite food, and just enjoy myself.”

Will Northcutt one day find himself fighting in the land of the rising sun? He can’t wait.

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt to build off spectacular submission victory last May

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is coming off a spectacular victory over Pakistan’s ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba last May. The two locked horns at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

It was ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live event on United States soil. Northcutt ended up winning the fight with a surprise heel hook submission in the very first round.

Now, the 27-year-old superstar is looking to replicate that success the next time he’s in the Circle.