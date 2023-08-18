“I will be adding another knockout to the collection” - Fabricio Andrade promises to end Jonathan Haggerty

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade is supremely confident in his abilities. He’s going as far as to say that he will knockout Jonathan Haggerty in their upcoming world title clash at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

It’s no surprise that Andrade is coming into his next fight looking for a knockout. The 25-year-old is after all riding a six-fight win streak, winning five of his ONE Championship bouts via stoppages.

His mental toughness and uncanny ability to end fights in many different ways, makes Andrade one of the most dangerous and terrifying fighters on the planet.

Understanding what he brings to the table, ‘Wonder Boy’ foresees another knockout to add to his collection.

On his Instagram page, he posed the following questions to his fans:

“October 6th I will be adding another knockout to the collection, who's with me on this one ?”

With half of the year behind us, ONE Championship has decided to fill the second half of the year with fantastic champion vs. champion matchups - one of the first being ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade vs. newly-crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Their surprising matchup will allow both men to fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and become a double world champion in two distinct disciplines.

Like Andrade, Haggerty enters the fight with massive momentum. He defeated long-reigning divisional champion Nong-O Hama by upset TKO to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai gold. The British superstar is therefore also excited by the prospect of adding Andrade to his list of victims.

Haggerty vs. Andrade, and all ONE Fight Night 15 events will go down on Friday, October 6, 2023 in U.S. Primetime. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.