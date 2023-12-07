“I will always be involved in combat sports” – Alex Roberts provides insight into potential post-fight career

On the cusp of making his long-awaited debut in ONE Championship, Aussie standout Alex Roberts is already looking at what his life will look like when he lays down his gloves for good.

Weeks removed from capturing the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai title, Roberts will attempt to claim his first ONE world championship when he meets Ukrainian knockout artist Roman Kryklia for the inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai crown.

Roberts, 34, has already had a fulfilling career, but before he walks away from the sport for good, he has a few goals to check off his list, and they all start with his ONE Championship debut this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 17.

Speaking with Combat Press, Alex Roberts revealed his game plan for the last few years of his professional fighting career.

“Five years from now, I would say that I would be retired, or close to it, and raising a few young kids. At 34, now, I feel I am at my peak, and [I] want to put on some epic performances and create a legacy,” Roberts said. “And, then, retire on top with all my faculties intact.

Alex Roberts will always be involved in combat sports

Even once he closes the book on his own combat sports career, Alex Roberts plans to stay involved in the sport, spreading his knowledge and guiding the next generation of athletes in the art of eight limbs.

“I will always be involved in combat sports and will be coaching the next generation of Muay Thai athletes, passing on my knowledge,” Roberts added.

Will ‘The Viking’ secure the biggest win of his storied career inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, or will Roman Kryklia score his sixth-straight win with the promotion and leave The Land of Smiles as a two-sport ONE world champion?

Tune in and find out this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.