“I will always try my best” - Ham Seo Hee’s confidence at an all-time high ahead of Stamp Fairtex fight

Ham Seo Hee is determined to bring home the gold back to South Korea.

One of the most decorated female fighters in MMA history has a chance to claim the biggest prize of her career when she takes on Stamp Fairtex for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

The matchup between these generational stars goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ham said she’s ready to unleash the entirety of her arsenal against Stamp in the historic card.

Ham said:

“I can't say who holds the advantage, but I maintain confidence in any opponent. Also, I will always enjoy the fight in the ring. And I will always try my best, give it my all, and come down without any regret.”

Ham is one of the driving forces of women’s MMA in Asia, and ‘Hamzzang’ has captured titles all over including Rizin, Road FC, and Jewels.

The 36-year-old also owns 26 wins across her storied career. After utterly dominating Asia and a brief stint in the United States with the UFC, Ham now has the chance to capture the gold that she’s always wanted.

The South Korean star is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship, and she feels her long-awaited bout against Stamp will be the one to bring her that piece of ONE Championship gold.

Stamp, though, won’t be a pushover.

The Thai megastar is a former two-sport world champion having held both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles at the same time. Stamp is also 10-2 in her MMA career and was a few strikes away from a historic against ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee back in ONE X.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.