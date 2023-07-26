“I will cut out your tongue” - Amir Aliakbari has had enough of Anatoly Malykhin’s smack talk

Amir Alikabari has had enough with Anatoly Malykhin’s antics.

The Iranian heavyweight has recently engaged in a volatile war of words with ONE double world champion Anatoly Malykhin after the Russian promised the media he would sleep his former rival “after two or three punches” when he got the chance.

Aliakbari has since responded with the following promise of his own and said:

“You talk too much…next, time, I will cut out your tongue.”

Check out their fiery chatter below:

Just a few weeks ago, the pair of heavyweights had a wild faceoff at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium following Amir Aliakbari’s victory against Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov.

The Russian stalwart had been in attendance to support his fellow countrymen, No. 5-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov and event headliner Tagir Khalilov.

But he was also interested in watching Aliakbari’s heavyweight performance. They’re both anticipating a rematch to prove the superior competitor, and with Alikabari getting the job done on July 12, it seems like this pending matchup might come to pass.

Aliakbari lost to Anatoly Malykhin by way of first-round knockout at ONE: Revolution back in September 2021. But, the Tehran native has since climbed his way back to the rankings with three consecutive finishes, including a much-acclaimed win over former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera.

Malykhin, for his part, believes Aliakbari is way in over his head, but he’s more than willing to give him his wish and “smash” him once and for all.