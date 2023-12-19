“I will give my best performance” – Joseph Lasiri plans to leave no stone unturned in world title unification bout with Prajanchai

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri is heading into his highly anticipated rematch against Thai phenom and interim king Prajanchai PK Saenchai full of confidence, as always.

Lasiri believes he can repeat his performance against the local Thai hero, unify the belts, and head off into the sunset.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lasiri made a bold proclamation, and says he will defeat Prajanchai once again in style.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“I will go there to give my best performance. I am not going just to keep my belt. I want to show everything to the fans. I want to go there and have a war.”

Whoever wins this rematch will reign true as the top dog of the division.

Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai run back epic war of 2022

If fans are looking for a Muay Thai modern classic, look no further than this showdown between reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri and interim strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The two first met at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in May of 2022, with Lasiri defeating Prajanchai via third-round technical knockout. Lasiri came into that contest the underdog against Prajanchai, who was heavily favored to win.

However, ‘The Hurricane’ turned in one of the best performances of his career and shocked the world by stopping the Thai warrior and claiming ONE gold.

Now the two run it back at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, December 22nd.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.