“I will keep doing my best” - Tawanchai flattered to be talked about as the planet’s most dangerous striker

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai hopes he can continue to live up to the hype he has received following five straight wins inside the Circle.

Stepping back inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok this Friday night, Tawanchai will look to secure another win in the world of kickboxing when he squares off with division standout and former WMC Muay Thai titleholder ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

Originally, Tawanchai was set to square off with kickboxing legend Superbon Singha Mawynn, but after sustaining a calf injury during training, Superbon was forced to withdraw, paving the way for Nattawut to step in.

Before seeking his sixth win in a row at ONE Fight Night 15, Tawanchai spoke about the reputation he has built for himself in recent years and his desire to keep delivering highlight-reel-worthy performances for fans watching around the world.

“I feel grateful that everyone praises me as the most dangerous pound-for-pound striker in the world. I will keep doing my best to be worthy of this title,” Tawanchai told ONE Championship.

Expand Tweet

After scoring wins over Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Jamal Yusupov, Tawanchai made his kickboxing debut under the ONE banner, earning another big win over David Kiria in August. Two months later, he returns gunning for another win in the eight-ounce gloves against one of the promotion’s most tenured kickboxing talents.

Jo Nattawut has shared the Circle against some of the sports' biggest stars, including Giorgio Petrosyan and Chingiz Allazov. Those experiences could prove to be invaluable as he looks to end the win streak of perhaps the greatest striker in combat sports today.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.