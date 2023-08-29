“I will make my history” - Stamp Fairtex ready to fulfill life’s mission of becoming 3-sport world champion

Stamp Fairtex’s fight journey is far from over as she looks to fulfill her mission of becoming a rare 3-sport world champion when she stops the threats of South Korean slugger Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

When it comes to former double-world title holder Stamp Fairtex, capturing her third championship is just another hill to climb but one that will forever alter her career altogether.

This week, the Fairtex Gym representative reflected upon her historic rise to the top on Instagram with an inspirational message of hope to her fans along with a powerful reel highlighting her best championship moments:

“Everything that has come Not because of luck But it came through effort,” she started.

“Not everything was lost due to misfortune. But it disappeared because of arrogance and pride.❤️I will make my history🫶❤️ Is there anyone as crazy as me who fights all 3 sports? 😅😖 #StampChamp returns Sept 29 #ONEFightNight14.”

Stamp’s biggest test, which will take place on Friday, September 29, in U.S. primetime, will be against top MMA veteran Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

Ham is a former Rizin, Road FC, and Jewels titleholder with over 16 years of combat sport experience. Although her climb to the No.2 spot in the rankings was obscured by Stamp’s growing popularity, she’s by far one the toughest MMA fighters in the division to beat.

But Stamp’s fighting resume, however brief, is nothing short of amazing. She pursued her dreams when she was still in grade school before eventually ending up in one of the biggest combat sports promotions in the world.

During that time, she rose to superstardom by capturing the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title in October 2018, and then the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship just four months later.

So if anyone is going to become the first three-sport world title holder in ONE Championship, it’s going to be Stamp Fairtex.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham will be broadcast live inside Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29. North American audiences in Canada can watch all the events for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.