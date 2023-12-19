“I will make sure I’m in front of him every time” – Joseph Lasiri says he’ll break Prajanchai again using relentless pressure

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri is back and ready to defend his lofty throne.

Lasiri was last seen in action against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon in November of 2022. ‘The Hurricane’ unfortunately turned in a lackluster performance against the Thai superstar and lost via a five-round unanimous decision.

It wasn’t Lasiri’s best performance. However, prior to that defeat, the Italian-Moroccan star was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included wins over Rocky Ogden, Asahi Shinagawa, and upcoming opponent Prajanchai PK Saenchai to capture the vacant strawweight Muay Thai throne.

Now, Lasiri is ready to rematch Prajanchai with his belt on the line once again.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lasiri revealed how he plans to fight Prajanchai in this all-important rematch.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“I will try to pressure him. I will make sure I’m in front of him every time to make it a physical fight and a dirty fight.”

‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri looks to unify the ONE Championship belts against Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri is set to unify the ONE gold against ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The two will meet at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will go home the undisputed king of the division.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

