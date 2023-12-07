“I will be testing his clinch” – Alex Roberts eager to see how kickboxing king Roman Kryklia fights in close quarters

ONE debutant Alex Roberts is seeking to test kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia when they battle in the Muay Thai lane on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand.

Among the things the Australian fighter wants to see is how the traditional kickboxer will respond fighting in close quarters in their showdown for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

34-year-old Roberts shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight and the mindset he will be having in an interview with Combat Press.

‘The Viking’ said:

“Roman is a great athlete and has a great team around him, so I think he will adapt well. I will definitely be testing his clinch and looking to land some elbows, so we will see how he handles it on the night.”

Alex Roberts to show he is built for the big moment in ONE debut

Australian Muay Thai fighter Alex Roberts will be making his ONE Championship debut this week and he said will savor every moment of it while showing he is built for big moments like it.

‘The Viking’ will vie for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

He will go up against reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia in the headlining showdown of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with Fight News Australia, Alex Roberts underscored that he is no longer a stranger to big fights and believes he can deliver a championship-winning performance come fight night.

He said:

“I believe I'm built for the big moment so I really do enjoy it, the atmosphere, and just soak it all in. These are the moments in life that you really get to remember and looking back when you're an old man you can say that's what I did and show it to the grandkids one day. I think it's going to be epic.”

Watch the interview below:

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.