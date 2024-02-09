“I will use my Muay Thai skills” – 'Wondergirl' wants to use her bread and butter to dominate Dayane Cardoso in special rules war

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is planning to play to her strengths when she returns at ONE Fight Night 19 in a strawweight mixed rules contest.

The 25-year-old striker will be facing off with MMA athlete Dayane Cardoso in alternating rounds of Muay Thai and MMA on February 16 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

While the Thai superstar has been working on her overall skill set in mixed martial arts, there’s no doubt that her best attributes are showcased when the fight is standing.

‘Wondergirl’ is always excited to put her own evolution to the test but she’s also under no illusions of where she can win this fight.

She told the South China Morning Post that she will hold the advantage in the striking rounds and this is where she will truly shine:

“Probably in the first round, and all the Muay Thai rounds, I will depend on my striking stuff. I will use my Muay Thai skills against her. I also train MMA as well, I train everything. So I’m ready.”

Watch the full interview below:

‘Wondergirl’ is looking to bounce back by using her advantages in the fight

Competing in MMA and working on her skills is something that motivates Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak when she steps inside the circle.

That being said, she also knows the importance of bouncing back from her recent defeats by getting her hand raised inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Cardoso’s experience in MMA will make for some tough rounds when the ruleset switches in her favor, but that’s exactly why Jaroonsak plans on capitalizing on the Muay Thai sections of the fight.

Expect to see her push the pace in the striking rounds in order to make the most of her advantages in the fight.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.