"I wish the guy tried Alex" - Israel Adesanya disgusted by staffer following rival Alex Pereira in Walmart

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have developed an interesting dynamic since their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 287. While the two men were once—and, to a degree, still are—competitive rivals, they have become more amicable and respectful as of late. This began with their comical run-in at an airport.

Now, 'The Last Stylebender' has reacted to Alex Pereira's recent ordeal in Walmart. 'Poatan' posted footage of himself being followed by a staffer in Walmart. The exact reason behind the man's actions remains unknown, but Pereira quickly became uncomfortable with the experience.

The Nigerian-New Zealander took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the incident involving his Brazilian rival. Adesanya openly spoke about his desire to see the man in the video dare try to do anything more to Pereira. Adesanya also sympathized with his experience.

However, he clarified that he is now followed for different reasons. The pair last clashed back in early April. It was their second MMA bout and fourth overall fight, including their two prior kickboxing affairs. 'Poatan' was victorious in their previous three outings, with a contentious decision and two KO/TKOs.

However, things took a sudden turn at UFC 287. After seemingly getting the better of Israel Adesanya in the second round, Alex Pereira backed him up to the fence and unloaded with a combination. Instead of TKO'ing his foe, he was KO'd by Adesanya, who finally avenged his losses and recaptured his divisional title.

Will Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya fight again in the future?

After finally defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 287, 'The Last Stylebender' was adamant that it was his final bout with the Brazilian, pointing out that he didn't keep scores but settled them. Following his loss, 'Poatan' committed to move up in weight and will make his MMA light heavyweight debut.

“If he wins the belt at 205 I’ll do it again,” Israel Adesanya is willing to face Alex Pereira for a fifth time…under one circumstance…“If he wins the belt at 205 I’ll do it again,” Israel Adesanya is willing to face Alex Pereira for a fifth time…under one circumstance…👀“If he wins the belt at 205 I’ll do it again,” https://t.co/cg1QRTwbnd

He will face Jan Błachowicz at UFC 291 on July 29th. The matchup is expected to be a title eliminator. While Israel Adesanya previously claimed that he is no longer interested in facing Pereira, he did admit that if 'Poatan' captured the light heavyweight title, a fifth fight could be possible.

