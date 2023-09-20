"I won more than this lame did" - Nate Diaz takes aim at Jake Paul after flaming Conor McGregor 

Nate Diaz reflected on his professional boxing debut against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul by watching the highlights of Paul's last outing before their fight.

Paul faced Tommy Fury on February 26, 2023 at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia and lost the eight-round bout via a split decision. The defeat marked the first of his career after six successive wins since debuting in 2020.

The win streak included famous wins over the likes of UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. It took another UFC legend to get Jake Paul back to winning ways in the form of Nate Diaz on August 5, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Diaz posted YouTube highlights of Fury's victory over Paul on X (formerly known as Twitter) and dismissed both combatants' abilities, claiming that he won more than Fury did.

"And these guys both suck I won more than this lame did … @jakepaul"

Nate Diaz then rewatched his own fight highlights against 'The Problem Child' and made an assertion about being the victor in the fight.

"JAKE PAUL VS NATE DIAZ Fight Highlights via @YouTube Nah I won this match .."

Diaz preceded his posts against Paul by responding fiercely to Conor McGregor's claims of winning two 10-8 rounds against him in their second fight at UFC 202.

Former boxing champion Amir Khan wants to beat up Jake Paul

Former unified light-welterweight world champion boxer Amir Khan would love to come out of retirement to face Jake Paul.

Khan spoke on the radio show Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda and said that Paul gets on his nerves with his personality and confidence in his boxing despite having very little experience.

Amir Khan said he wouldn't mind getting heavier to face 'The Problem Child'.

"Jake Paul, he gets on my nerves a little bit. I think the way he conducts himself, the way he acts and he’s just full of himself as well and he thinks he can fight. He’s only been boxing for like a year, so yeah, I’d love to fight him. He’s been very lucky though, he’s a little bit heavier than me but I don’t mind putting the pounds on just to beat him up."

Khan retired in 2022 after accumulating 34 wins from 40 outings and a silver medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics as a lightweight boxer.